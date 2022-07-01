ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 6-28-22.

bctv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Reading Planning Commission Meeting of 6-28-22. Your contribution makes community media possible....

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bctv.org

Berks County Commissioners Approve $18 Million in Grants for Community Projects

The Berks County Commissioners authorized the approval of up to $18,080,000 in County-funded grants Thursday to support projects that will have a positive and lasting impact in the community. The grants are expected to be awarded to 49 selected applicants, subject to further review and approval by the County Solicitor’s office, that include various businesses, municipalities, authorities and not-for-profit organizations. The selected projects include initiatives to create outdoor public space and trail connectivity, capital projects that address homelessness and food insecurity, and support for water and sewer infrastructure, health care facilities and educational centers.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Full Week of Events Planned For 45th Governor Mifflin Community Days

The Greater Governor Mifflin League (GGML) was founded in 1976 as non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the community. In every year since, the GGML has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides, and some of the best regional entertainment, including a spectacular “One-of-a-Kind” Fireworks finale which will culminate this year on Saturday, July 9th. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair back into the community in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few. In our history, the GGML has given over $500,000 back to the Governor Mifflin community.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Mercury

Retirement community proposed near Boyertown clears zoning hurdle

The Colebrookdale Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted conditional use approval to Pennsylvania Senior Living Development Partners LLC to develop an age-restricted retirement community off Swamp Creek Road and Montgomery Avenue on the outskirts of Boyertown. Township Solicitor Jeffrey C. Karver said the township’s planning commission still has to reviewIntegraCare’s...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to hold 1st meeting July 6

READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6. The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

July 3, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Enjoy music? Join the Miller Symphony Hall Lyric Society as an usher for Allentown Symphony Association events. Take tickets, answer questions, or hand out programs to our patrons. Enjoy the shows you are scheduled for and receive discounts to other ASO events. Minimum age 16. Contact Jessica Boothe, 610-432-6715, boothe@allentownsymphony.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000R9OwZEAV.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Media
MyChesCo

Downingtown Borough Police Department Is Accepting Applications

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Downingtown Borough Police Department recently announced it is now accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer. This agency offers a comprehensive benefits package and a starting salary of $72,000. If you are interested in becoming a police officer, submit an application to the department,
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton to celebrate Heritage Day on Sunday with traditional readings, music and more

Easton Heritage Day is slated for next weekend, once again turning Centre Square into a portal to the 1700s (yes, even with the construction). The Heritage Day festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 and run until 9 p.m., capped off with fireworks over the Delaware River starting at 9:30 p.m. In between, the day will be filled to the brim of a tri-corner hat with historical reenactments, immersive activities and plenty of old documents being read aloud.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. man decorates WWII monument

Bethlehem Twp. man has decorated WWII monument red, white and blue for more than half a century. Charles Blatnik has lived across the street from a small World War II monument in Bethlehem Township for 71 years.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

$500,000 added to PPL electric bill assistance program

Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills. The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill. “Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Listen to Storage Unit 217 on KU Radio July 7

Kutztown University Radio (KUR) dares to go delightfully deep into the stacks 5 p.m., Thursday, July 7, with the premier episode of “Storage Unit 217,” a new radio and podcast series produced and co-hosted by collectors and history buffs Lew Green and Tony Wellman in cooperation with KUR and KU’s Center for Mallet Percussion Research.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WBRE

Spotted lanternflies found in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

When are the Fireworks in Hellertown?

Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown. Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16. The...
HELLERTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Hospital Is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Hospital has received FOUR American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based procedures for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fireworks End Packed Day at Upper Perkiomen Hometown 4th

EAST GREENVILLE PA – The Upper Perkiomen “Hometown 4th of July Celebration,” sponsored by the Upper Perkiomen Rotary Club, will run Monday (July 4, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at New Goshenhoppen Park, 618 3rd St., and offer a day filled with activities culminating with fireworks scheduled to start at about 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for parking.
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Pottstown cites High Street churches for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy