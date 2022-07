Emporia State University announced Brexten Green, a member of the school's football team, died Saturday in a cliff diving accident in Oklahoma. He was 20. "It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," head coach Garin Higgins said. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

EMPORIA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO