HOUSTON — Less than two weeks ago, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., LSU forward Tari Eason, and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington didn’t know where their professional home would be. Now, after all were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft, they’re headed to Las Vegas to headline the 2022 summer league squad for the Rockets.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO