Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signed with the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log.

Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a 10-day deal and then a rest-of-season contract, appearing in 15 games for Atlanta.

Lee has spent the last four seasons with the Warriors, winning a title with Golden State this season. In 201 regular season games (20.6 MPG) with the Warriors, Lee averaged 8.1 PPG and 3.4 RPG on .437/.366/.880 shooting.

While Lee isn’t a good defensive player, he is an impressive shot-maker when he gets rolling, capable of scoring points in bunches. Lee joins Gary Payton II, Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson as role players who are departing the defending champions.

Phoenix gets a decent depth piece at shooting guard, although Lee probably won’t receive many minutes behind star Devin Booker.