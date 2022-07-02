ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unveiling the S=3/2 Kitaev honeycomb spin liquids

By Hui-Ke Jin
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S=3/2 Kitaev honeycomb model (KHM) is a quantum spin liquid (QSL) state coupled to a static Z2 gauge field. Employing an SO(6) Majorana representation of spin3/2's, we find an exact representation of the conserved plaquette fluxes in terms of static Z2 gauge fields akin to the S=1/2 KHM which enables...

Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Chern mosaic and Berry-curvature magnetism in magic-angle graphene

Charge carriers in magic-angle graphene come in eight flavours described by a combination of their spin, valley and sublattice polarizations. When inversion and time-reversal symmetries are broken, this 'flavour' degeneracy can be lifted, and their corresponding bands can be sequentially filled. Due to their non-trivial band topology and Berry curvature, each band is classified by a topological Chern number C, leading to quantum anomalous Hall and Chern insulator states. Using a scanning superconducting quantum interference device on a tip, we image the nanoscale equilibrium orbital magnetism induced by the Berry curvature, the polarity of which is governed by C, and detect its two constituent components associated with the drift and self-rotation of the electronic wavepackets. At integer filling v"‰="‰1, we observe a zero-field Chern insulator, which-rather than being described by a global topologically invariant C-forms a mosaic of microscopic patches of C"‰="‰âˆ’1, 0 or 1. On further filling, we find a first-order phase transition due to the recondensation of electrons from valley K to K"², leading to irreversible flips of the local Chern number and magnetization, as well as to the formation of valley domain walls, giving rise to hysteretic anomalous Hall resistance.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Radiative flow of viscous nano-fluid over permeable stretched swirling disk with generalized slip

In present years, the study of nanofluids has emerged as a hot topic among the researchers, because the nanoparticle contained in the fluids significantly enhances the heat transfer properties of the fluids. Particularly, rotating ows are of vital importance due to their wide range of scientific, engineering applications, such as jet engines, pumps and vacuum cleaners, as well as geophysical ows. In this study water based nanofluid over radially stretchable rotating disk in the presence of radiation heat transfer is considered. The surface of the stretchable rotating disk surface allows the impact of continuous suction and admits the generalized slip. The Tiwari and Das model is used to describe the nanouid behavior (Tiwari and Das in Int J Heat Mass Transf 50(9"“10):2002"“2018, 2007). Three types of nanoparticles: Copper (Cu), silver (Ag) and titanium dioxide \((TiO_2)\) are taken into account. By choosing an appropriate set of similarity transformations, the boundary layer momentum equations and energy equation are transformed to set of nonlinear ordinary differential equations. The impact of emerging quantities like, nanoparticle concentration \(\phi \), suction parameter \(w_{\circ }\), slip parameters \(\zeta \), critical shear stress parameter \(\beta \), and radiation parameter \(N_{rd}\), are illustrated through several graphs and tables. The Nusselt number and skin friction coefficient are also calculated to analyze the heat transfer process.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Ars Technica

Upcoming RISC-V laptop promises free silicon upgrades

The world's first laptop to use the RISC-V open source instruction set architecture (ISA) will reportedly start shipping in September. The Roma laptop is available for preorder on Xcalibyte's website, but the site merely takes interested parties' information without providing much detail or any pricing. The laptop will start shipping in September, according to spokespeople from Xcalibyte, which did system tuning for the laptop; a company called DeepComputing, which engineered the laptop; and RISC-V International in a report Friday from The Register.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic analysis of over half a million people characterises C-reactive protein loci

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29650-5, published online 22 April 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the section "Data Availability", which incorrectly read 'The derived CRP GWAS meta-analysis summary statistics generated in this study has been deposited in the GWAS catalogue under accession code GCST00186 (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/gwas/)'. The correct version states 'GCST90029070' in place of 'GCST00186' and states "have" in place of "has". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
VANCOUVER, CA
Nature.com

Cross-Platform Omics Prediction procedure: a statistical machine learning framework for wider implementation of precision medicine

In this modern era of precision medicine, molecular signatures identified from advanced omics technologies hold great promise to better guide clinical decisions. However, current approaches are often location-specific due to the inherent differences between platforms and across multiple centres, thus limiting the transferability of molecular signatures. We present Cross-Platform Omics Prediction (CPOP), a penalised regression model that can use omics data to predict patient outcomes in a platform-independent manner and across time and experiments. CPOP improves on the traditional prediction framework of using gene-based features by selecting ratio-based features with similar estimated effect sizes. These components gave CPOP the ability to have a stable performance across datasets of similar biology, minimising the effect of technical noise often generated by omics platforms. We present a comprehensive evaluation using melanoma transcriptomics data to demonstrate its potential to be used as a critical part of a clinical screening framework for precision medicine. Additional assessment of generalisation was demonstrated with ovarian cancer and inflammatory bowel disease studies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers via nickel-catalyzed suzuki cross-coupling between aryloxydifluoromethyl bromides and boronic acids

As a unique organofluorine fragment, gem-difluoromethylated motifs have received widespread attention. Here, a convenient and efficient synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers (ArCF2OAr') was established via Nickel-catalyzed aryloxydifluoromethylation with arylboronic acids. This approach features easily accessible starting materials, good tolerance of functionalities, and mild reaction conditions. Diverse late-stage difluoromethylation of many pharmaceuticals and natural products were readily realized. Notably, a new difluoromethylated PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor was conveniently synthesized and showed both improved metabolic stability and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Preliminary mechanistic studies suggested the involvement of a Ni(I/III) catalytic cycle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Separating arbitrary free-space beams with an integrated photonic processor

Free-space optics naturally offers multiple-channel communications and sensing exploitable in many applications. The different optical beams will, however, generally be overlapping at the receiver, and, especially with atmospheric turbulence or other scattering or aberrations, the arriving beam shapes may not even be known in advance. We show that such beams can be still separated in the optical domain, and simultaneously detected with negligible cross-talk, even if they share the same wavelength and polarization, and even with unknown arriving beam shapes. The kernel of the adaptive multibeam receiver presented in this work is a programmable integrated photonic processor that is coupled to free-space beams through a two-dimensional array of optical antennas. We demonstrate separation of beam pairs arriving from different directions, with overlapping spatial modes in the same direction, and even with mixing between the beams deliberately added in the path. With the circuit's optical bandwidth of more than 40"‰nm, this approach offers an enabling technology for the evolution of FSO from single-beam to multibeam space-division multiplexed systems in a perturbed environment, which has been a game-changing transition in fiber-optic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive coding for DNA storage with high storage density and low coverage

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 23 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid development of information technology has generated substantial data, which urgently requires new storage media and storage methods. DNA, as a storage medium with high density, high durability, and ultra-long storage time characteristics, is promising as a potential solution. However, DNA storage is still in its infancy and suffers from low space utilization of DNA strands, high read coverage, and poor coding coupling. Therefore, in this work, an adaptive coding DNA storage system is proposed to use different coding schemes for different coding region locations, and the method of adaptively generating coding constraint thresholds is used to optimize at the system level to ensure the efficient operation of each link. Images, videos, and PDF files of size 698"‰KB were stored in DNA using adaptive coding algorithms. The data were sequenced and losslessly decoded into raw data. Compared with previous work, the DNA storage system implemented by adaptive coding proposed in this paper has high storage density and low read coverage, which promotes the development of carbon-based storage systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Older Korean men with inadequate vitamin D status have lower odds of radiologic osteoarthritis

Most studies on osteoarthritis (OA) and vitamin D status were performed in Whites with relatively adequate vitamin D status. Associations may differ by baseline 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) and race. We assessed the odds of OA and joint pain according to vitamin D status in Korean adults"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years of age in the nationally representative Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (n"‰="‰8575). Agreement between radiologic OA (ROA) and self-reported OA were also assessed. Multivariate logistic regression was performed and participants were stratified by sex. Adults with serum 25(OH)D"‰<"‰12Â ng/mL and 12 to"‰<"‰20Â ng/mL had 26% and 18% lower odds of knee ROA, respectively, compared to those with 25(OH)D"‰â‰¥"‰20Â ng/mL. Similar results were observed in men, but not women. No associations were found between 25(OH)D and knee ROA severity, lumbar spine ROA, symptomatic OA, or knee pain. Sensitivity of self-reported OA was low (27%), indicating a weak possibility of reverse causation. Prospective studies are required to identify the possible causality of vitamin D on OA in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

