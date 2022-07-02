ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sadibou Sy def. Rory MacDonald at 2022 PFL 6: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7sMc_0gSp4oov00

Check out these photos from Sadibou Sy’s unanimous decision victory over Rory MacDonald in the co-main event of 2022 PFL 6 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. (Photos courtesy of PFL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjE4U_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrY4i_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFmcH_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wECv6_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330wgj_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuVQ0_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdNlc_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW8yn_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tVnG_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrOSP_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgvtC_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apoc3_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pxiY_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TX0Gi_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOGRI_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcftu_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Dnwa_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a7pG_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdcT1_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pb9F9_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwFG9_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvdyL_0gSp4oov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV2tl_0gSp4oov00

