Phoenix, AZ

Suns sign Damion Lee, Steph Curry’s brother-in-law, away from Warriors

By Michael Dixon
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing primarily off of the bench, Damion Lee played in 63 games for the Golden State Warriors during the 2021-22 season. Now, he’s headed to another Western Conference contender. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday night that Lee is headed to the Phoenix Suns. The NBA world...

thecomeback.com

