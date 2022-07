The idea of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting in Los Angeles is one that has been floated for weeks, and all indications are that both players are in favor of it. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his latest league roundup that LeBron is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Stein was told by sources that James has made it no secret that he wants to play with Irving again.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO