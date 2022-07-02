Edgecombe board to consider school demerger

The future of education in Edgecombe County could be decided Tuesday night when the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing about a proposed county-line demerger of Edgecombe and Nash county schools.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room in the county administration building in Tarboro.

Edgecombe County currently pays more than $3 million each year to Nash for education. While $2,740,453 is for operating costs, $466,391 is for debt service and capital outlay.

Before July 1, 1992, Nash County Public Schools encompassed only the schools located in Nash County outside of the Rocky Mount city limits. Schools within the boundaries of Rocky Mount were part of Rocky Mount City Schools, which included schools within the city limits located in both Nash and Edgecombe counties.

However, that changed in 1991 when the General Assembly voted to merge Rocky Mount City Schools and Nash County Public Schools after years of mainly racial conflicts over educational issues. In the 1991, Chapter 391 Senate Bill 612 forced the merger with the stated purpose “of providing a quality education to all students residing therein.”

As part of that legislation, Edgecombe County had to contribute funding to the newly formed Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools to cover the costs of Edgecombe County students attending the schools. However, since Edgecombe County generally spent less money per student than Nash County did, the City of Rocky Mount was required to pay what became known as the “gap payment” between the two figures.

The discussion reemerged in 2015 when Nash County commissioners voted to pursue a demerger of the school district, allowing it to split along county lines. This led to more than a year of debate about the issue, once again fomenting conflict about the best way to improve education with what Nash County commissioners considered an outdated and unworkable funding formula.

The General Assembly stepped in once again to resolve the issue. Senate Bill 382, which was approved to become N.C. Session Law 2016-14, stopped the proposed split of the school district but did restructure the funding formula. Under that new formula, Rocky Mount was no longer required to contribute to the school district, which was renamed Nash County Public Schools.

But Edgecombe County has to pay Nash County an amount based on the number of Edgecombe County students attending Nash County schools, and that rate is higher per student than Edgecombe County pays in local funding for its own students.

For years, Edgecombe County officials have complained that most of that funding went to build and improve schools primarily in the Nash County portion of the district and little was done to buildings in the Edgecombe portion of the district.

Edgecombe began to pay Nash a “proportional share” of all capital expenses, which is determined by the percentage of students enrolled in Nash County Public Schools who live in Edgecombe County, which currently is between 11 and 12 percent.

But it’s not just for the four school buildings — at one time, there was a fifth — on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount.

It includes the existing debt service on the $32 million Rocky Mount High School that was approved in 2010 and opened in 2012. It also includes the new Red Oak Elementary School being built at a cost of $43 million and the planned Northern Nash Field House, even though no Edgecombe County student may ever set foot in the facility.

The legislation also states that if Edgecombe County fails to pay either the capital costs or local per-pupil allotment, a county-line demerger will automatically take place and all students who live in Edgecombe County and attend Nash County Public Schools will be transferred to Edgecombe County Public Schools.

If Edgecombe County commissioners vote to stop the funding, the county-line demerger is triggered.

Edgecombe County board Chairman Leonard Wiggins is adamant that the outflow of money to Nash County should stop and Edgecombe’s students brought home.

Commissioners have held two detailed meetings with the Edgecombe County Public Schools board to discuss the process and the steps the district has underway to prepare for the eventuality of the separation.

Commissioner Billy Wooten is as opposed to the move as Wiggins is in favor.

Commissioner Viola Harris, who said she thought Edgecombe County’s students should be educated by Edgecombe County at the second meeting, told the Telegram on Thursday, “I would consider voting for the demerger only if we (county and school boards) had a plan of action moving forth, which includes students remaining in their neighborhood schools but under ECPS direction and how this would be paid for with an already tight budget.”

No other commissioners responded to an email seeking comments.

The public hearing is the first action item on the agenda.