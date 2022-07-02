ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe board to consider school demerger

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The future of education in Edgecombe County could be decided Tuesday night when the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing about a proposed county-line demerger of Edgecombe and Nash county schools.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room in the county administration building in Tarboro.

Edgecombe County currently pays more than $3 million each year to Nash for education. While $2,740,453 is for operating costs, $466,391 is for debt service and capital outlay.

Before July 1, 1992, Nash County Public Schools encompassed only the schools located in Nash County outside of the Rocky Mount city limits. Schools within the boundaries of Rocky Mount were part of Rocky Mount City Schools, which included schools within the city limits located in both Nash and Edgecombe counties.

However, that changed in 1991 when the General Assembly voted to merge Rocky Mount City Schools and Nash County Public Schools after years of mainly racial conflicts over educational issues. In the 1991, Chapter 391 Senate Bill 612 forced the merger with the stated purpose “of providing a quality education to all students residing therein.”

As part of that legislation, Edgecombe County had to contribute funding to the newly formed Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools to cover the costs of Edgecombe County students attending the schools. However, since Edgecombe County generally spent less money per student than Nash County did, the City of Rocky Mount was required to pay what became known as the “gap payment” between the two figures.

The discussion reemerged in 2015 when Nash County commissioners voted to pursue a demerger of the school district, allowing it to split along county lines. This led to more than a year of debate about the issue, once again fomenting conflict about the best way to improve education with what Nash County commissioners considered an outdated and unworkable funding formula.

The General Assembly stepped in once again to resolve the issue. Senate Bill 382, which was approved to become N.C. Session Law 2016-14, stopped the proposed split of the school district but did restructure the funding formula. Under that new formula, Rocky Mount was no longer required to contribute to the school district, which was renamed Nash County Public Schools.

But Edgecombe County has to pay Nash County an amount based on the number of Edgecombe County students attending Nash County schools, and that rate is higher per student than Edgecombe County pays in local funding for its own students.

For years, Edgecombe County officials have complained that most of that funding went to build and improve schools primarily in the Nash County portion of the district and little was done to buildings in the Edgecombe portion of the district.

Edgecombe began to pay Nash a “proportional share” of all capital expenses, which is determined by the percentage of students enrolled in Nash County Public Schools who live in Edgecombe County, which currently is between 11 and 12 percent.

But it’s not just for the four school buildings — at one time, there was a fifth — on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount.

It includes the existing debt service on the $32 million Rocky Mount High School that was approved in 2010 and opened in 2012. It also includes the new Red Oak Elementary School being built at a cost of $43 million and the planned Northern Nash Field House, even though no Edgecombe County student may ever set foot in the facility.

The legislation also states that if Edgecombe County fails to pay either the capital costs or local per-pupil allotment, a county-line demerger will automatically take place and all students who live in Edgecombe County and attend Nash County Public Schools will be transferred to Edgecombe County Public Schools.

If Edgecombe County commissioners vote to stop the funding, the county-line demerger is triggered.

Edgecombe County board Chairman Leonard Wiggins is adamant that the outflow of money to Nash County should stop and Edgecombe’s students brought home.

Commissioners have held two detailed meetings with the Edgecombe County Public Schools board to discuss the process and the steps the district has underway to prepare for the eventuality of the separation.

Commissioner Billy Wooten is as opposed to the move as Wiggins is in favor.

Commissioner Viola Harris, who said she thought Edgecombe County’s students should be educated by Edgecombe County at the second meeting, told the Telegram on Thursday, “I would consider voting for the demerger only if we (county and school boards) had a plan of action moving forth, which includes students remaining in their neighborhood schools but under ECPS direction and how this would be paid for with an already tight budget.”

No other commissioners responded to an email seeking comments.

The public hearing is the first action item on the agenda.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
Edgecombe County, NC
Government
Nash County, NC
Education
Nash County, NC
Government
Edgecombe County, NC
Education
County
Nash County, NC
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system. A...
WNCT

Martin Co. chamber assumes duties in Washington Co.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to start a business in Washington County, Martin County’s Chamber of Commerce is now here to help. Washington County’s Chamber of Commerce closed three years ago because of high operating costs and turnover rates. Because of this, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce saw the need to help […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam. Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning. Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Harris
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth off ventilator, showing slow signs of progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demerger#Debt Service#High School#City Limits#Elementary School#The General Assembly#Senate
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Plans proceed to change Murfreesboro Bypass

WINTON – After studying several options, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will proceed with an access management / safety project for the Murfreesboro Bypass. Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division One Engineer, confirmed that information as part of his presentation here last week at the regularly scheduled meeting on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Hedgepeth ‘continues to make progress’ after crash

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County emergency services director who was involved in a serious crash in June “continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator,” his family said in a post to Facebook on Friday. On the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page was posted the following update: “Carnie continues to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
929
Followers
784
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy