ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

COVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT (Singles Only) Fully

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Covington, GA
Real Estate
Covington, GA
Business
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WXIA 11 Alive

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
bwcatlantasouth.com

Everyone will get in ticket or no ticket until capacity is reached for the Stockbridge July 4th Extravaganza Concert!

The Stockbridge July 4th concert is NOT sold out as some fixed seating will be available and walk up standing room only with be available as well. This will be a first come first serve event on July 4th monitored for capacity by the Stockbridge Fire Marshall. As usually free Eventbrite tickets were claimed but every single event numerous guests fail to show up after claiming the free tickets.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Room For Rent#Util#Wi Fi#Housing List
Explore Atlanta

Atlanta: The Don'ts of Visiting Atlanta

Atlanta, the hub of the southeast US has a lot of incredible restaurants, museums, history, and people. Here we go through tourist information for Atlanta. We focus on what tourists should not do when they visit Atlanta. Whether you are going to a Hawks, Braves, or Falcons game (or their favorite soccer team Atlanta FC), visiting the High Museum of Art in Midtown, or just visiting Zoo Atlanta you should always have your southern manners on and don't forget to grab a Coke while you are there at the World of Coca Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Revival spirit returns to Henry County with Shingleroof Camp Meeting

MCDONOUGH — The tradition of camp meeting returns to Henry County this month with the annual Shingleroof Camp Meeting July 15 through July 21. Shingleroof Camp Meeting started as long ago as 1830 and continues today, bringing Christian fellowship to the young and old in a gathering that has been described as part reunion, part revival and part multigenerational summer camp.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wdayradionow.com

Atlanta Feds GDPNow Tracker reveals U.S. may be on Recession

(Atlanta, GA) -- The U.S. may be in a recession. That's according to a measure of economic growth used by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The tool called GDPNow says the nation's gross domestic product could fall by one-percent in the quarter that just ended. That would meet the technical meaning of a recession when it's combined with GDP falling by one-point-six percent in the first quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

New police department in Stockbridge fully staffed, fully operational

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After more than two decades, the holiday weekend marked the beginning of service for Stockbridge’s brand new police department. The city’s inaugural July 4th celebration was held Monday while simultaneously being the first major event Stockbridge Police Department oversaw. Aside from a few technical...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Single-Mother Entrepreneur Received $1,000 Gift

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers puts on patriotic show with Red White and Boom!

The city of Conyers celebrated the Fourth of July in patriotic style Sunday with its annual Red White and Boom event in Olde Town. Despite rainfall in the afternoon, the city was able to put on an impressive fireworks display as darkness fell. The event featured food trucks, bands, facepainting and other attractions. For more photos of the event, visit www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
CONYERS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy