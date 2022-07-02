Sheriff: 2 kids dead in Vadnais Lake, search continues for 3rd child, mother

Joe Nelson

Credit: Live on Patrol – the view of Vadnais Lake Friday night, as posted on social media by Live on Patrol.

Authorities on Saturday continue the search at Vadnais Lake after three children are presumed drowned in what Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says is a "likely triple homicide."

Fletcher confirmed on his "Live on Patrol" stream early Saturday morning that the bodies of two children have been recovered, while a third child remains missing along with the mother.

"We do not know yet where their mother is, but we are treating this as a potential triple homicide," Fletcher said, later calling it "likely." He also said "we don't know if it's a triple homicide followed by a suicide or if she got picked up by another party and fled."

"There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Fletcher added, saying all three children are believed to be under the age of 5.

During the "Live on Patrol" stream, Fletcher spoke about the incident further, citing a possible connection to an apparent suicide earlier Friday in Maplewood.

"I was at the scene earlier and here's what we do know. This afternoon in the City of Maplewood, Maplewood Police Department responded to a possible suicide and they located a deceased party that had apparently killed themself. The investigation revealed that he and his partner had three children and that the mother of the children had left with the children. The Maplewood Police Department continued to try to contact and locate her throughout the day, and at some point information developed that her car was near Lake Vadnais," Fletcher said.

"The children's shoes, what's believed to be the children's shoes, were found along the shoreline. Search and rescue efforts began immediately and one party was recovered, one male. We didn't discover any particular binding instruments that would have bound the child, but obviously younger children are relatively easy to control and force to succumb."

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.