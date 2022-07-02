ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Sheriff: 2 kids dead in Vadnais Lake, search continues for 3rd child, mother

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Joe Nelson

Credit: Live on Patrol – the view of Vadnais Lake Friday night, as posted on social media by Live on Patrol.

Authorities on Saturday continue the search at Vadnais Lake after three children are presumed drowned in what Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says is a "likely triple homicide."

Fletcher confirmed on his "Live on Patrol" stream early Saturday morning that the bodies of two children have been recovered, while a third child remains missing along with the mother.

"We do not know yet where their mother is, but we are treating this as a potential triple homicide," Fletcher said, later calling it "likely." He also said "we don't know if it's a triple homicide followed by a suicide or if she got picked up by another party and fled."

"There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Fletcher added, saying all three children are believed to be under the age of 5.

During the "Live on Patrol" stream, Fletcher spoke about the incident further, citing a possible connection to an apparent suicide earlier Friday in Maplewood.

"I was at the scene earlier and here's what we do know. This afternoon in the City of Maplewood, Maplewood Police Department responded to a possible suicide and they located a deceased party that had apparently killed themself. The investigation revealed that he and his partner had three children and that the mother of the children had left with the children. The Maplewood Police Department continued to try to contact and locate her throughout the day, and at some point information developed that her car was near Lake Vadnais," Fletcher said.

"The children's shoes, what's believed to be the children's shoes, were found along the shoreline. Search and rescue efforts began immediately and one party was recovered, one male. We didn't discover any particular binding instruments that would have bound the child, but obviously younger children are relatively easy to control and force to succumb."

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Bring Me The News

Woodbury man sentenced to life for killing wife as her kids watched movie

A Woodbury man has been found guilty of killing his wife and will serve life in prison. Last week, a jury found 40-year-old McKinley J. Phillips guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Shavon Phillips. It happened in the basement of their home last summer while the woman's six children were watching a movie upstairs.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
