Liberal, KS

BJ’s Strike Out 18 in Win Over Denver

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberal Bee Jay pitchers struck out 18 Denver Cougar hitters on the way to a 7-1 win Friday night at Brent Gould Field. Jackson Berry went four innings with seven strikeouts, Robert Bonilla pitched four shutout innings with nine strikeouts and Colby Diduch went one inning with two...

Bee Jays Win 4th of July Game on a Walk Off Home Run

It was pandemonium at Brent Gould Field Monday night after Liberal’s Tyce Armstrong thrill the big 4th of July crowd with a two run walk off home run to lift Liberal to an 8-7 win over Dodge City. His two run shot over the scoreboard in left center ended a 3.5 hour and sent the fireworks hungry crowd into a frenzy. Liberal wins their eighth straight game.
LIBERAL, KS
Bee Jays Dust Off Denver for Sweep

The Liberal Bee Jays have won seven in a row after a three game sweep against the Denver Cougars. Liberal run-ruled Denver 12-0 in seven innings Sunday night at Brent Gould Field. The Bee Jays scored three in the first. Gavin Brzozowski led off with a double over the first...
LIBERAL, KS
