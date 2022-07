Jack Lee Jackson, age 91 of Celina, Ohio passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on August 29, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Pete Edwin and Jeanette M. (Black) Jackson. On July 12, 1950 he married the love of his life Joan Lee Mc Cullough, who survives living in Celina.

