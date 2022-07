NORFOLK, Va., July 1, 2022 – Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston has been named an ex-oficio member of the NCAA Board of Governors. “Dr. Adams-Gaston’s decades of experience in higher education will make her a tremendous asset to the Board of Governors,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said, “and we appreciate her representing the MEAC – and HBCUs more broadly – on that body. HBCUs need that strong voice in the room, that presence at the table, so we can advocate for ourselves when decisions are being made, and Dr. Adams-Gaston provides that for us.”

