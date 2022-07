The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to give states ultimate jurisdiction over abortion could make, and likely will make, this year’s Ohio Supreme Court races even more lively than they already were destined to be. It’ll also stir up the General Assembly. That’s because a newly filed court case, backed by abortion clinics, may rank abortion front-and-center among the Ohio high court’s key issues when Ohioans elect or re-elect three state Supreme Court justices this November.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO