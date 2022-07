PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure north of the state will keep breezy conditions in place through the rest of the 4th of July Holiday weekend. An upper level trough will pass over the islands today, bringing an uptick in windward showers to the island chain and sending a few more showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected tonight through Saturday, with a gradual easing of the trades Tuesday through Friday, with a potential rebound in the trades next weekend.

