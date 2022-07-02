Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

The City of Fishers will kick off its third annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series on Saturday, July 16 with a weeklong celebration through Saturday, July 23. The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week. With deals ranging from 20 percent off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.
Hoosiers will be celebrating 4th of July with a comeback of traditional festivities, and in Carmel, thousands are getting ready for the CarmelFest. “This is probably going to be the biggest and best CarmelFest ever,” the event chairman, Steven Krusie, said. Event organizers say the event has gotten so...
CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
When Realtor Carrie Holle decided to focus her work on the luxury home market in Carmel, other real estate experts advised that her focus might be too narrow. It was a risk she was willing to take. “I thought, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to really do...
A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After hearing...
The City of Carmel, its Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail and Allied Solutions presents Brews on the Boulevard, the first official beer and wine festival event in Carmel. Happening from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., breweries and wineries in Carmel and surrounding areas will be serving unlimited samples of beer and wine with the purchase of a sampling ticket. Vendors will be selling beer and wine in addition to the sampling. There will be food trucks, exclusive Brews & Barrels Trail giveaways and live entertainment. This event is open to the public.
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board has approved plans to acquire about 58 undeveloped acres northeast of its regional airfield in Hancock County, with plans to eventually incorporate the land into the facility’s master plan. The purchase, first reported by the Greenfield Reporter, comprises two parcels totaling 57.6 acres...
THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FISHERS, Ind. – A family of six is relieved to be home after living in a hotel for months. On Feb. 14, 2022, Michael and Alizabeth Van Duyn noticed an upstairs toilet had overflowed. The water was pouring down the hallway, through their ceiling and into their light fixtures.
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom: the red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," Toon...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
