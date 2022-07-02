ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Don't Worry, I'm Fine Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Mélanie Laurent Kad Merad Isabelle Renauld Julien Boisselier Thibault de Montalembert. A 19-year-old searches for her twin brother after he runs away from home, following a fight with their father. Is Don't Worry, I'm Fine on Netflix?. Don't Worry, I'm Fine is not available to watch on...

Where to Watch and Stream A Fall from Grace Free Online

Cast: Crystal Fox Phylicia Rashād Bresha Webb Mehcad Brooks Cicely Tyson. When a law-abiding woman gets indicted for murdering her husband, her lawyer soon realizes that a larger conspiracy may be at work. Is A Fall from Grace on Netflix?. This one's easy. A Fall from Grace is currently...
Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
Where to Watch and Stream Little Lord Fauntleroy Free Online

Cast: Ricky Schroder Alec Guinness Connie Booth Eric Porter Colin Blakely. Young Cedric Errol and his widowed mother live in genteel poverty in 1880s Brooklyn after the death of his father. Cedric's grandfather, the Earl of Dorincourt, has long ago disowned his son for marrying an American. But after the death of the Earl's remaining son, he decides to accept Cedric as his heir.
Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf Free Online

Cast: Casey Kasem Pat Musick B.J. Ward Don Messick Hamilton Camp. Shaggy is turned into a werewolf, and it's up to Scooby, Scrappy and Shaggy's girlfriend to help him win a race against other monsters, and become human again. Is Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Scooby-Doo! and...
You need to watch this creepy Netflix investigative docuseries

The US government last year released a highly anticipated report on UFOs that, to the confusion of many, was inconclusive about nearly all of the purported UFO sightings that the report examined. And that wasn’t the only thing that left some observers scratching their heads. Just a few days ago, a former Defense Department astrophysicist — who’s also associated with the reality TV series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch — claimed to be the chief scientist for the UFO study that was mandated by Congress.
Where to Watch and Stream Batman: Assault on Arkham Free Online

Cast: Kevin Conroy Neal McDonough Hynden Walch Troy Baker Matthew Gray Gubler. Batman works desperately to find a bomb planted by the Joker while Amanda Waller sends her newly-formed Suicide Squad to break into Arkham Asylum and recover vital information stolen by the Riddler. Is Batman: Assault on Arkham on...
Where to Watch and Stream Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Free Online

Cast: Kelsey Grammer Wayne Allwine Russi Taylor Tony Anselmo Diane Michelle. Mickey, Minnie, and their famous friends Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto gather together to reminisce about the love, magic and surprises in three wonder-filled stories of Christmas past. Is Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas on Netflix?. Mickey's Once Upon...
'Lucifer' Fans Will Get a Special Treat One Year After Season 6's Release

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.
'Stranger Things' Creators Explain the Duality of Will's Speech to Mike in Episode 8

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is the boy who started it all. In Season 1 of Stranger Things, set in 1983, Will is the first person from Hawkins, Indiana to go missing in the Upside Down. In the time since then, Will hasn't had the easiest childhood. From being trapped in the underworld to being possessed by its master, it's safe to say that Will's actually had a pretty rough go of it. Add on the very real-world circumstances of being "different" in a time and place where it could get you killed, and it's abundantly clear why Will has felt very isolated over the past three seasons leading up to Season 4.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Causes Netflix Crash, Breaks Nielsen Streaming Record

Prior to the rush for the Volume 2 episodes of Stranger Things 4, the show actually set Nielsen streaming records for the week of May 30-June 5. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the show set the highest weekly total for any streaming series since they first started being tracked two years ago. With a total of 7.2 billion viewing time for that week, it’s one of the most successful weeks for a streaming show to date.
Where to Watch and Stream Futurama: Bender's Big Score Free Online

Cast: Billy West Katey Sagal John DiMaggio Phil LaMarr Lauren Tom. The Planet Express crew return from cancellation, only to be robbed blind by hideous "sprunging" scam artists. Things go from bad to worse when the scammers hack Bender, start traveling through time, and take Earth over entirely! Will the crew be able to save the day, or will Bender's larcenous tendencies and their general incompetence doom them all?
Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
9 Important Facts to Remember Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The landscape of the MCU is constantly evolving, with regular series streaming on Disney+ alongside a steady flow of theater releases. It can be hard to keep track of where characters are and what their current situation is, and the addition of the multiverse only complicates things further. The upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder will be the hero's ninth appearance on the big screen, and it's fair to say, he's been through a lot! Ahead of his latest exploits, it'd be useful to remember some key points about his situation.
MCU Star Rumored to Replace Nick Fury Addresses What’s Next for Their Character

Nick Fury has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man film and while half of the original six Avengers are no longer part of the franchise, the elite spy and former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues to be an influential figure, especially now with Phase Four set to adapt the Secret Invasion storyline.
