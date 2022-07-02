Where to Watch and Stream Don't Worry, I'm Fine Free Online

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is the boy who started it all. In Season 1 of Stranger Things, set in 1983, Will is the first person from Hawkins, Indiana to go missing in the Upside Down. In the time since then, Will hasn't had the easiest childhood. From being trapped in the underworld to being possessed by its master, it's safe to say that Will's actually had a pretty rough go of it. Add on the very real-world circumstances of being "different" in a time and place where it could get you killed, and it's abundantly clear why Will has felt very isolated over the past three seasons leading up to Season 4.

