ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 French Haircuts L.A. Girls Are Asking for Right Now

By Erin Fitzpatrick
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you haven't noticed, we love learning how women in different countries dress, style their hair, and wear their makeup. For starters, we've compared and contrasted Italian and American lingerie preferences and analyzed the difference between British and American outfit choices. Most recently, I wanted to explore how L.A. girls...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whowhatwear

I Thought Bodycon Dresses Were Outdated—These Convinced Me To Do a 180

While trying on some dresses I bought from one of my many late-night sale scans, I realized that I'd become a big proponent of the bodycon dress. Out of the five dresses I bought, all of them essentially fit into the bodycon category—stretchy, fitted, and supremely body-hugging. Buying only this silhouette wasn't intentional at all (I didn't set out to buy only bodycon dresses during my shopping binge), but I guess it's a testament to how the style has unexpectedly popped back out into the spotlight.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 9 Summer 'Fits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 90°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Mélanie Laurent
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Person
Jane Birkin
whowhatwear

The Elegant Shoe Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

If you love gorgeous heels, you’ve landed in the right spot. I’m dedicating this entire piece to one of the most elegant shoe trends that will never go out of style. I’m talking about slingback heels. This simple yet chic design is classic and can instantly elevate any look. While there are a ton of options from just about every brand, I decided to go through some of my favorite sites to bring you an edit of the best slingback heels out there.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Meet Deepica Mutyala: The Founder of Modern Makeup Brand Live Tinted

Beauty has always been a part of Deepica Mutyala’s DNA. In fact, she had been dreaming of starting a revolutionary beauty brand since she was a teenager. However, it wasn’t until 2015, when she created a viral YouTube video that gave viewers an inside beauty hack of covering under-eye circles with red lipstick—garnering over 10 million views—that Mutyala found herself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving beauty industry.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

It's Officially Linen Season—These Chic Pieces Are on My List

Summertime is practically synonymous with linen by now (at least in my book). The moment the temperatures start to rise the breezy texture is all I can think about. Goodbye, denim—hello, linen. Not only does linen allow you to breathe and keep you cooler during the hotter months, but it looks ultra-chic while doing so. There's nothing more timeless than a crisp linen button-down over a swimsuit or tailored linen trousers for an alfresco dinner. For me that's a win-win, so I'm typically living in the airy fabric from June through September.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Hair Product#Hair Conditioner#Curly Hair#French#Italian#American#British#Californian
whowhatwear

This Is What Normcore Style Looks Like in 2022

It’s been over eight years since the term normcore entered our collective consciousness, and while its popularity has ebbed and flowed, the fascination with the aesthetic is still going strong. The term itself has had such an impact that, seemingly every day, a new unrelated style trend has the word “core” injected into its name—balletcore, cottagecore, gorpcore, etc. Yet many are still trying to decode and embody the normcore fashion phenomenon, as evidenced in the fact that the jargon still lingers in just about every popular fashion publication.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Accessories French Women Use to Elevate Their Outfits

Accessories are potent. They have the power to take what is otherwise a pretty standard outfit and make it more exciting and unique to you. I find accessories particularly handy in summer, for instance, when a basket bag is all I need to make my fail-safe jeans-and-white-T-shirt outfit combination feel more seasonally appropriate. On the subject of basket bags, I also like mine because it makes me feel like a French girl when I carry one. And anyone who reads my features will tell you that’s precisely the aesthetic I want to emulate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
whowhatwear

6 Jewelry Trends That Are Timeless Enough to Buy the Fine Version Of

When it comes to investing in something that you wear, one of the best things you can put your money toward is fine jewelry. When cared for properly, it lasts forever, and you can wear it on a daily basis, so the cost per wear makes the price much easier to swallow. But the last thing I want to do is spend a significant amount of money on a piece of jewelry, only to find the trend out of fashion in a few years or even seasons.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Dress Snob—These 38 Are Pretty Enough to Pass My Test (By a Landslide)

Saying that I like to dress up would be the understatement of the year. Most days, I'm fully dressed (even when working from home, which I do most days) in heels and a dress, not to mention jewelry and accessories, by 9 in the morning if not earlier. Because of that, my standards for dresses have become quite high, with comfort, style, versatility, and more all factoring into my buying decisions in the dress department.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Seeing Is Believing: 25 Things From COS That Could 100% Pass as The Row

Low-key luxury has basically been a thing forever, but recently the aesthetic has been the subject of numerous TikToks delving into the world of outwardly simple and deceptively expensive clothes. Naturally, The Row has come up several times in the discourse. The brand's collections are about as stripped and pared down as it gets, but what it lacks in ornate details, it makes up for in quality. That means that even a plain white button-down shirt will be a splurge. But the hefty prices haven't stopped The Row from amassing a legion of fans. You could certainly count me as one of them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and explore their personal styles, so she certainly knows her stuff. She recently shared the trends that she thinks will help get your closet up to speed for the season. And now, she's taking her advice a step further by telling us which pieces she's currently over. Of course, it's worth noting that you should always wear what you love and what makes you comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy