Fishers, IN

Fishers Fire names new operations chief

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 3 days ago

Fishers Fire and Emergency Services has announced the appointment by Mayor Scott Fadness of Chief Charlie Fadale as the Fire Operations Chief. Chief Fadale is a 34-year firefighter, most recently serving as...

readthereporter.com

cbs4indy.com

Barn fire in Trafalgar was caused by fireworks

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Fireworks that had been lit several hours earlier caused a Trafalgar barn to catch fire Sunday morning. Units with the Trafalgar Fire Department were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of 400 South for a reported structure fire. An on-duty Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area and noticed a small fire on the porch of a barn, according to a TFD Facebook post.
TRAFALGAR, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s city status is about more than 1 mayor, 1 council

Editor’s note: On Monday, June 27 the Westfield City Council voted 6-1 not to move from a Class 3 to a Class 2 City. The only vote in favor of moving to Class 2 status came from Scott Willis. First Point. Indiana’s laws have established options for communities to...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction updates

The portion of the Monon Greenway that is under construction at Carter Green will be open temporarily for CarmelFest then will close again once events have concluded. 96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
LEE COUNTY, IA
FOX59

Storm damage reported in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area. According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street. David Slaton shared […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

CarmelFest due to draw thousands

Hoosiers will be celebrating 4th of July with a comeback of traditional festivities, and in Carmel, thousands are getting ready for the CarmelFest. “This is probably going to be the biggest and best CarmelFest ever,” the event chairman, Steven Krusie, said. Event organizers say the event has gotten so...
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Benjamin Harrison Home’s Big Agenda

THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Semi driver dies in I-70 crash in Putnam County

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — A semi-truck driver was killed Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, in a crash on Interstate 70 near Cloverdale. A preliminary investigation by State Police found that the 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36 mile marker around 8:25 a.m. when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and hit a guardrail. The impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing the driver.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two regional law firms merge

Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham has merged with Louisville-based Stoll Keenon Ogden PLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firm, which will operate under the SKO name, says the deal takes effect immediately. Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. Prior to the merger, SKO had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

