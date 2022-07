A new law in Indiana will prohibit the public from making direct contact with big cats and bears beginning July 1, 2022. This new law will protect the animals who have been subjected to public handling and forced to live in facilities in the state. Roadside zoo operators often pull young animals away from their mothers immediately after birth to use and abuse them for profit at their zoos. The cubs are often passed around to customers for petting and bottle feeding until they are a few months old. When they are too big for ‘cub activities’, they discard them.

