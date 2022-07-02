ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Memorial Health System wins marketing honors

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Memorial Health System has received several healthcare marketing awards. This year, the marketing department received three gold, one silver, three bronze and one merit from Aster Awards and the 39th Annual Healthcare Ad Awards. “Our marketing team and other professionals are committed to providing high quality,...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Malone, Flanagan are Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars

PARKERSBURG — Two students from the area were among 27 high school graduates who were selected this year as West Virginia’s third group of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. The students will receive the state’s newest scholarship of up $10,000 per year, or $40,000 total, for their college education as...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer County, Mineral County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 12-24: ∫ Molly Blaire Brannon to Charlotte J Fought, Lots 77 and 78 Lynnden Road addition, Vienna District. ∫ Charlotte Fought to Molly Brannon, Lot 2 Johnny’s subdivision, Parkersburg City District. ∫...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Spending July Fourth Weekend at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

S. Michael Lemon

S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Patricia Shutler

Patricia Marie Ramsay Shutler, 65, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, died peacefully at home on July 2, 2022. She was born July 10, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ella Mae Brunner Ramsay and William J. Ramsay. Pat was a former grocery store manager. She was well...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Mr. Bee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mr. Bee Potato Chips in Parkersburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
PARKERSBURG, WV

