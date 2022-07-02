ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New Democrat survey shows Kentuckians oppose an ‘extreme’ ban on abortions; Beshear remains popular

The Democratic Governors Association announced this week that Kentuckians in a recent public opinion survey overwhelmingly oppose a complete ban on abortion access. The survey found that 62% of Kentuckians oppose an extreme ban that even denies abortion access in cases...

Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of the Highlands in support of abortion rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The battle over abortion continues in the commonwealth, as Kentucky’s attorney general asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to get involved. Kentucky had a trigger law in place, so when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions were banned across the commonwealth. The only exception was when the life of the mother was at risk.
Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
Women's rights rally in Highlands draws crowd of hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, hundreds gathered in the Highlands neighborhood for a women's rights rally. It began with a group of about one hundred people at the Starbucks on Baxter Avenue, but as the crowd marched down Bardstown Road toward Mid-City Mall, more people joined in. "I am...
Roeing against the KY tide w/ guest Tina Ward-Pugh

Kimberly, Doug and special guest host Nema discuss the Kentucky political fallout from this week's Roe decision by SCOTUS, and then celebrate our final episode in Pride Month by welcoming Tina Ward-Pugh, a long-time Louisville politician, the first openly gay elected official in Kentucky, and current candidate for Jefferson County Clerk.
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Announce Statewide Driver Testing Services Now Available

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 5, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that all KSP Driver Testing Regional Branches have been established within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices and are ready to serve Kentuckians who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. Residents will now have the option to make driver testing appointments at any regional office throughout the commonwealth, regardless of their county of residence.
Circuit court judge temporarily restores access to abortions in KY; injunction hearing set for July 6

This story has been updated. A state judge granted a request Thursday from three abortion rights advocates to restore access to abortions in Kentucky. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry temporarily suspended the state’s 2019 “trigger” law that banned abortions in the state immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court last Friday said there is no federal constitutional right to abortions.
Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
