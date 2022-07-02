ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CDC issues community level map showing Kentucky has more counties in red/yellow zones than in green

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to the state’s COVID-19 website...

AMERICAN in KY
3d ago

PEOPLE NEED TO STOP GETTING TESTED! The tests are severely flawed. If you are ill enough to go the doctor, fine, but don't go get a test for a "most likely' minor cold.

10
gail decker
3d ago

my gosh I had a sinus infection for 2 weeks they're trying to shut everything down again it's getting close to election time

14
Thomas A. Anderson
3d ago

no one cares 🙂 so take your cult paranoia with you

15
