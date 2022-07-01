ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy Prepares to Celebrate the Fourth of July with Big Events

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to plan your Fourth of July fun in the Katy-area and your family has many ways to celebrate Independence Day. Set your schedules for some Fourth of July fun, Katy style! There will be a little bit of everything for Katy families to enjoy celebrating America’s...

KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
City of Sugar Land presents Red, White and Boom

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Sugar Land wii celebrate Independence Day with patriotic family fun and activities for all ages. There will be a variety of food and beverages, live musical entertainment, community booths, activities, photo opportunities, and a dazzling firework display to conclude the celebration.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: July 2022

Keep it cool with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in July 2022. This month, salute the stars and stripes, see the Ice Queen and her sister on stage, compete as a family at a beach challenge, belt out Encanto favorites, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
City of Tomball cancels July 4th Fireworks, Festival Still On

TOMBALL, Texas – On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. “Unfortunately,...
TOMBALL, TX
The First Asian American Woman Just Won Miss Texas USA

Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
HOUSTON, TX
First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A city ordinance that requires certain businesses to install additional safety measures at their own expense will go into effect in two weeks. Starting July 19, bars and nightclubs, sexually-oriented businesses, convenience stores and game rooms will be required to install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems.
HOUSTON, TX
Katy ISD Names New Principals for Bryant, McRoberts Elementary Schools

KATY, TX [July 1, 2022] – Katy ISD recently named the new principals for Bryant and McRoberts elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Ashley Pierce will lead Bryant Elementary and Kelly Stroud will lead McRoberts Elementary. Ashley Pierce began her career in education in 2007 as an elementary...
KATY, TX
55 years ago, a family changed its name to buy Houston's oldest restaurant

In Houston, family-owned restaurants are plentiful, but few have a unique, 100-plus-year history like Christie's Seafood & Steaks. The namesake restaurant of Istanbul-born Greek immigrant Theodore Christie changed hands in 1967, when the restaurateur made a fateful offer to two of his employees to purchase the thriving business. The catch? They would have to change their last names to Christie.
HOUSTON, TX
National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX

