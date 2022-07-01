Katy Prepares to Celebrate the Fourth of July with Big Events

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO