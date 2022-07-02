COVID-19: How Cases in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 573,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 28, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area consists of Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, and six other counties. As of June 28, there were 24,340.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Houston residents, 8.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Galveston County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 28, there were 30,463.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Galveston County, the most of any county in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Waller County, there were 19,256.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 per 100,000 residents 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 56,122 19,706.0 1,337 469.5 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 79,835 20,202.5 1,456 368.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 46,434 20,415.1 971 426.9 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,695 20,762.7 445 446.5 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 92,914 20,892.9 1,215 273.2 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,578 21,049.7 636 485.4 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,678 22,558.5 722 483.6 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 482,893 22,837.9 3,612 170.8 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 40,006 23,440.7 893 523.2 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,842 23,566.0 705 439.0 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,675,642 24,340.6 16,021 232.7 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,624 24,522.5 522 300.3 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 66,077 24,622.4 968 360.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,809,532 24,718.1 18,815 257.0 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 35,800 25,211.4 715 503.5 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 66,527 25,221.0 1,287 487.9 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 215,941 25,251.1 3,922 458.6 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 215,358 25,758.6 3,745 447.9 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 110,404 26,182.8 2,037 483.1 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 114,428 26,701.3 1,842 429.8 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 72,400 28,058.9 577 223.6 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 709,885 28,761.3 7,905 320.3 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 98,637 31,167.5 1,416 447.4 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,849 35,469.5 554 469.5 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 98,805 36,122.7 1,038 379.5

