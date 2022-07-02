Editorial: Garden Drive-In’s longevity a thing to celebrate

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Though celebrating its 70th anniversary, the Garden Drive-In was not the nation’s first drive-in movie theater.

That would be, according to the Smithsonian Magazine website, one opened in 1933 by Richard Hollingshead in Camden, N.J. The “auto-bound,” as the site calls attendees, paid 25 cents per car to see the British comedy “Wives Beware,” starring the legendary Adolphe Menjou — who, despite the foreign sounding name and debonair waxy black mustache, hailed from gritty, 1890s Pittsburgh

Nor is the Garden the only drive-in theatre left in Luzerne County or the region. The website bigscreen.com lists seven other drive-ins within 50 miles of Wilkes-Barre, including the Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming, which just last weekend hosted the NEPA Sings competition.

The number of people remembering the boon years of drive-ins dwindled with the number of drive-ins themselves. America’s love of seeing the stars under the stars peaked a long time ago — 1958, according to the Smithsonian, with 4,063 theaters. Economics and good old capitalistic greed helped diminish the drive in. It has to be dark for drive-ins to run a film, limiting the number of show times, and by extension paying viewers.

Indoor theatres, in sharp contrast, can show one film five or six times a day. “So to sell as many tickets as possible, the movie studios sent their first-runs to the indoor theaters,” the Smithsonian explains. “Drive-ins were left to show B movies and, eventually, X-rated ones.”

That wasn’t the only pressure on drive-in owners, who needed to be within driving distance of population centers. So they would build on town outskirts, the town would grow, and the drive-in land would be more profitable sold to a developer than run as a theater that, at least north of the Mason-Dixon line, was a seasonal operation to begin with.

For those reasons and more, that peak of more than 4,000 drive-in theaters has shrunk to about 10 percent of those glory days, with some 400 drive-ins still operating in the country. The fact that two of them are so close to the Luzerne County Seat is, we believe, quite a blessing. They have re-invented themselves multiple times to remain viable. And keeping a few drive-ins around became a big deal during the COVID-19 pandemic shut down and restrictions. Never underestimate the classics.

The drive-in charm remains, and the owners, staff and patrons prove it goes beyond seeing a movie in your car.

“When we started to see some folks come in with their children, and then not long after that, you’d see those kids bringing their kids in,” current co-owner Doug Barbacci told staff writer Ryan Evans, “you just look at ’em and you just nod and they would nod. You realize it’s a generational thing. And when you see that it really does make an impact.”

“It’s become a lifestyle for me,” long0time manager Stephen Zelenak said. “I love it. I love drive-ins. I love everything about it.” He speaks from experience, having started at the concession counter in 1992. “I wanna put a bed down there so I can just stay there and never leave.”

The Garden’s official 70th anniversary begins 4 p.m. today (July 2), with a DJ, kids activities, a bounce house, fireworks and, of course, movies. So consider stopping by. Or just keep in mind that it’s still an option in coming weeks. If you used to go to drive-ins, remember the distinctive vibe. And if you’ve never experienced it, see what has kept the form alive for nearly 90 years.

— Times Leader