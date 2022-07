The first beneficiaries of the Bernard Daly Educational Fund were named by the trustees of the fund. The fund authorizes no more than $600 be spent on each winner during the current term, though it is doubtful that much will be needed. This was the first year the trustees have been able to distribute funds as the will had been contested by survivors of Dr. Daly over the past year and no distributions could be made until the case was settled. The judge ruled in favor of the trustees.

