Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school softball regionals highlights and scores (7-1-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

SOFTBALL SCORES

Kingsley-Pierson – 13, George-Little Rock – 0 (Class 1A – Region 1)

River Valley – 3, Woodbury Central – 1 (Class 1A – Region 1)

Westwood – 13, Whiting – 1 (Class 1A – Region 1)

MMCRU – 8, Harris-Lake Park – 5 (Class 1A – Region 1)

South O’Brien – 9, Trinity Christian – 7 (Class 1A – Region 1)

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 22, Ar-We-Va – 14 (Class 1A – Region 2)

Sioux Central – 11, West Sioux – 5 (Class 2A – Region 2)

Western Christian – 12, Central Lyon – 2 (Class 2A – Region 2)

Lawton-Bronson – 25, IKM-Manning – 12 (Class 2A – Region 3)

Emmetsburg – 13, South Central Calhoun – 7 (Class 2A – Region 2)

CB Lincoln – 4, Sioux City North – 0

CB Lincoln – 5, Sioux City North – 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6, Le Mars – 4

Sports
KCAU 9 News

