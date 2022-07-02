Iowa high school softball regionals highlights and scores (7-1-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
SOFTBALL SCORES
Kingsley-Pierson – 13, George-Little Rock – 0 (Class 1A – Region 1)
River Valley – 3, Woodbury Central – 1 (Class 1A – Region 1)
Westwood – 13, Whiting – 1 (Class 1A – Region 1)
MMCRU – 8, Harris-Lake Park – 5 (Class 1A – Region 1)
South O’Brien – 9, Trinity Christian – 7 (Class 1A – Region 1)
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 22, Ar-We-Va – 14 (Class 1A – Region 2)
Sioux Central – 11, West Sioux – 5 (Class 2A – Region 2)
Western Christian – 12, Central Lyon – 2 (Class 2A – Region 2)
Lawton-Bronson – 25, IKM-Manning – 12 (Class 2A – Region 3)
Emmetsburg – 13, South Central Calhoun – 7 (Class 2A – Region 2)
CB Lincoln – 4, Sioux City North – 0
CB Lincoln – 5, Sioux City North – 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6, Le Mars – 4
