Buying a new television may not be top of your list of things to do on Fourth of July weekend. After all, you're probably hankering for fun in the sun and taking in the great outdoors. But, lest we forget: 1) There'll still be plenty of rainy days this summer when you'll want to curl up in front of a quality set and binge, game or take in a big stupid action flick; and 2) That very same counterintuitiveness about upping your TV game now only provokes manufacturers and retailers to offer extra-irresistible deals on this most American of holidays.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO