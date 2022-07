Florence City Council recently approved a zoning map change to allow a new Carmax location to move in. The used car sales business will be located on Holiday Place, across from the Florence Y’alls Stadium on Interstate 75. Part of the plan is to improve the road so that Carmax trucks have an easier time moving in and out of the property and onto 42. The ordinance change was unanimously approved during the council meeting on June 28.

11 HOURS AGO