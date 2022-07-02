SRQ DAILY Jul 2, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jennifer Vigne
Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship Announced

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has announced two Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship recipients. The $2,000 one-time scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors planning to attend a four-year or two-year college, university, or technical school in Florida. The scholarship recipients are Abigail Koester and Diana “Nicole” Valero. Abigail Koester graduated from Sarasota Military Academy this spring and in the fall plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Florida. Her long-term goal is to work in urban planning and development to help underprivileged communities. Diana “Nicole” Valero, a graduate of Sarasota High School, will begin at the University of South Florida in the fall, where she plans to study biology with the intention of going to medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist in a children’s hospital. Of the two recipients, Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation, said, “These two young women are tremendous students and individuals. They are deserving of the financial assistance these scholarships will provide—and the votes of confidence they reflect.” The Education Foundation partnered with Suncoast Credit Union Foundation in 2019 to create these scholarships. Said Cindy Helton, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, “We believe the best way we can build better communities is by investing in education and health-related initiatives for children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Absentee ballots now available for August primary election in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vote-by-mail ballots are now available for the Sarasota County primary election on Aug. 23, the supervisor of elections office has announced. Voters may request their ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Under Florida law, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Welcomes Four New Board Members

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton, Kristofer Geddie, Tim Jaeger, and Gregory Rumph II. “Working with this dream team is such an honor,” says Michele Des Verney Redwine, SBAC’s executive director and founder. “Our board is comprised of artists, authors, academic professionals, art advocates and community leaders. We have come together to promote diversity and inclusion in programming and leadership throughout our community. It’s an ambitious goal—but we will settle for nothing less.” Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton is recognized as a leading authority in arts integrated-teaching, and an accomplished curriculum designer for cultural-inclusive education, arts integration, and new school/program development. She is the director of the Florida Center for Partnerships for Arts-Integrated Teaching (PAInT Center) at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. Kristofer Geddie, a North Carolina native, trekked to Florida from New York City in 2010 to play “Coalhouse Walker” in Ragtime at Venice Theatre, and never left. He is currently the director of diversity and general manager at the theater. Geddie holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Mars Hill University, is currently enrolled in the final semester of graduate school at Goucher College for a master’s in arts administration. Raised in Paducah, Kentucky, Tim Jaeger earned his Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Fine Arts and a Minor in Modern Art History from Ringling College of Art and Design, where he was a Trustee Scholar. For more than 20 years, Jaeger has maintained a studio in Sarasota while participating in numerous solo and group exhibitions across the United States. He has received several awards and grants, including the Artist Residency and Fellowship Chateau L’Hesperit, Monaret, France, and the Arts Leadership Award issued by the Sarasota County Arts Council. Jaeger’s paintings can be found in numerous public and private collections across the United States. In addition to his studio practice, Jaeger is also the director and chief curator of the six galleries at Ringling College. Gregory Rumph II was introduced to art by copying his father’s drawings as a youngster. He nurtured that curiosity and refined his skills and talents over the years. In 1998, he received a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in Illustration from Ringling College of Art and Design. After several years of freelancing, Rumph was recruited to teach in the Visual and Performing Arts program at Booker Middle School in Sarasota where he taught for 15 years. He furthered his experiences in education to be eventually become an administrator and now serves as assistant principal at Booker High School overseeing the Visual and Performing Arts program. His work is in the collection of the National Civil Rights Museum and various private collections across the country.
SARASOTA, FL
Media Smears GOP School Board Candidates

Several Democrat-prompted media reports have tried desperately to link the Republican Party of Sarasota County with the Proud Boys. It’s understandable. Their candidates for Sarasota County School Board are tarred with the deeply unpopular controversies of critical race theory, hyper sexualized school curriculum and increasing efforts to enforce a trans indoctrination in our public schools — all of which are deeply opposed by Sarasota County parents.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
What You Need To Know About August Pinellas Elections

A number of key county-wide races are on the ballot in the coming months as voters are only a few weeks away from going to the polls for the 2022 primary election. The voter registration deadline is July 25 for the primary, scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting locations will be accessible Aug. 13-21, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 13.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Manatee County Seeks Community Input on Agritourism

In the continuing effort to include public comment and increase transparency, Manatee County Government will be holding a Community Workshop on Agritourism issues. More than 1,000 notices have been mailed to Manatee County citizens, but this extra messaging is to ensure greater participation. The virtual workshop will be held, online (via Zoom), Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss a County-Initiated Text Amendment to the Land Development Code (LDC) regarding agritourism activities on properties located in Manatee County. County staff is proposing to add the minimum regulations necessary to protect the public interest (health, safety, welfare), as it relates to substantial offsite impacts associated with agritourism activities. This is not a public hearing. The purpose of the workshop is to inform residents of the nature of the proposal and seek comments. Please be advised that there is a 500-person attendee maximum with the virtual meeting. (This includes the virtual link and call-in number combined.)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Sunrise Rotary Of Englewood To “Light Up Lemon Bay”

The fireworks over Lemon Bay are a long-standing tradition in Englewood and something the residents and their families look forward to every year. This annual event “Light Up Lemon Bay” Fireworks Display on Manasota Key is sponsored annually by The Sunrise Rotary every year. Launch time is tonight at 9:05. You can view the Fireworks on the mainland coast of Lemon Bay.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
RE/MAX Alliance Group Associated in Sarasota Named Among America's Best

RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
SARASOTA, FL
7 things to do in St. Petersburg for an Old Florida flavor

St. Petersburg has long shed its image as a boring place where retirees kill time gossiping on rows of green benches, but if you haven’t visited it lately, you might be surprised at what a young and lively place it has become. Happily, one thing that makes St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
A Complete Guide to Fishing in Sarasota

Sarasota is located South of Tampa Bay on the Gulf Coast of Florida and offers incredible fishing opportunities due to the rich estuary it sits on. In the brackish water of Sarasota Bay, you will find many gamefish feeding on the baitfish in troves. This scenic range of water provides varying habitats where anglers can find a multitude of target species.
SARASOTA, FL
Sea Turtle "Pierre" Released Today

"Pierre" was admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on January 31, 2022. The turtle was found floating at the surface near Anna Maria Island City Pier with watercraft injuries and moderate fibropapilloma tumors. The turtle was taken for a CT scan at Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota to evaluate the extent of the injury. CT results show no evidence of trauma to the brain case or presence of internal tumors. Mote's Hospital removed the external fibropapilloma tumors, and after several months of recovery, Pierre was cleared by wildlife officials for release. If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County Makes Money Available for Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement for Special Needs Households

Low- and very low-income Special Needs homeowners in Manatee County can now apply for financial help through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance from the Manatee County Community and Veterans Services Department. Special Needs households are defined as having a member of the household with developmental disabilities as defined in the Florida Statutes. The program emphasis is on home modifications, including technological enhancements and devices, which will allow homeowners to remain independent in their own homes and maintain their homeownership.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Brunch Spots in Pasco County Worth Waking Up For

Searching for a new brunch spot in Pasco County to add to your favorites list?. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, this popular mealtime gives its fans the best of both worlds. From classic brunch dishes like a stack of fluffy pancakes or hearty omelets,...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Prominent Sarasota law firm finds new downtown HQ, leaving offices it's been at for nearly 45 years

One of Sarasota’s oldest and most prestigious law firms, Williams Parker Attorneys, is moving out of its longtime home but, in a way, it’s going back to where it began. The firm has signed a lease for a 35,024-square-foot space at the Plaza at Five Points in Sarasota. The firm will take up the entire eight floor of the downtown building, at 50 Central Ave. The move is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
SARASOTA, FL
Cool Today Park Hosts North Port’s Annual 4th Of July Freedom Festival

The City of North Port’s annual Freedom Festival will kick-off at 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022 at CoolToday Park (18800 W Villages Parkway). This family-friendly signature event will include fun activities, great vendors, plenty of food options, and of course, fireworks. Available on the front event lawn of...
5 Things One Florida Couple Loves About Their 55+ Community, Plus 3 Things They Don’t

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Where to retire is as important as when to retire. For Joe and Julie Hederman, the “where” landed them in Florida. Living in St. Louis, they were ready to escape the unpredictable winter weather. The warmer temperatures and year-round access to their favorite activities motivated their decision.
County sets new standard in beach cleanliness

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Manatee County Parks Operations Manager Carmine DeMilio thanked the Manatee County Tourist Development Council (TDC) at its June 23 meeting for funding to keep beaches and waterways clean. “People come from all over the world to visit, and that’s a good thing, but with that...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

