Floyd County, KY

Floyd County man faces murder charges after killing two police officers during Thursday night rampage

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
An Eastern Kentucky man who opened fire on police officers attempting to serve a warrant related to domestic violence situation Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder of two police officers. Lance Stortz, 49, of Allen, was arrested Thursday night after the deadly rampage. Two hostages in the home...

