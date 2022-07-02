Floyd County man faces murder charges after killing two police officers during Thursday night rampage
An Eastern Kentucky man who opened fire on police officers attempting to serve a warrant related to domestic violence situation Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder of two police officers. Lance Stortz, 49, of Allen, was arrested Thursday night after the deadly rampage. Two hostages in the home...
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a pony in the Triad area. The Sheriff’s Office says the Shetland pony was shot on Monday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. One local says they found […]
One person is now dead following an officer-involved shooting. The incident is said to have taken place at around 11:00 PM on Sandlick Road off of New Route 3 in the Davella Community. The individual in question is said to have had several prior run-ins with officers in the past....
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says on June 30th, deputies got a tip that Storz may have been holding his wife against her will, and that she was being abused. Sheriff Hunt says after deputies interviewed the wife Thursday,...
Floyd County, Ky. (WKYT) - Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt went into details about what unfolded on Thursday, June 30th. He called it Kentucky’s deadliest law enforcement event in nearly 100 years. Sheriff Hunt says it started with a call from a relative of Storz’s wife about possible abuse,...
PRESTONBURG, Ky. — Multiple law enforcement agencies appeared at a news conference in Prestonsburg Sunday to provide more details about the shooting Friday where three officers were killed. What You Need To Know. Floyd County Sheriff shares details of what led to fatal shooting of officers. A domestic violence...
Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
MT VERNON — Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy died Sunday after a fireworks incident in Posey County. First responders went to the 900 block of Canal Street for a call of a child being seriously injured around 9:45 p.m. Troopers say Camrynn Ray McMichael died while on...
A third Kentucky officer, Jacob Chaffins, has now died after being shot while serving an arrest warrant. Two other officers, who were shot at the same time, have already died. The 49-year-old suspect has pled not guilty in those deaths.July 2, 2022.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment. W.R. Castle...
Three law enforcement officers and a K-9 deputy were killed in an ambush in Kentucky. Local food trucks gear up to feed ‘Let Freedom Sing’ …. Trooper ‘attacked violently’ by ATV driver during …. E.R. doctor talks most common 4th of July injuries. 6 dead, dozens...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A single-car crash in the Rowdy community of Perry County left one person dead and another with serious injuries. Officials said the crash happened around Noon on Saturday on KY-476 near Mount Caramel Church. In a release, Sheriff Joe Engle said the vehicle overturned multiple...
Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County. After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units. “The overwhelming...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy. “Police officers...
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5, to sunset on Thursday, July 7, in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot in a standoff on Thursday. June 30. Funeral services for Floyd...
