ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Therapy dogs play a role in police officer mental health

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the emotional toll on fellow El Monte police officers...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Intruder kills man inside his Lincoln Heights apartment

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was killed inside his Lincoln Heights apartment while confronting an intruder during a hot prowl burglary, according to police. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment near 2008 Griffin Avenue near Darwin Avenue. At the scene, responding officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot In Compton, Killer On The Loose

A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Woman Wielding Scissors Fatally Shot by Huntington Park Police Officer

HUNTINGTON PARK – A 30-year-old woman chasing a man down a Huntington Park street with scissors was shot and killed by a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Alameda Street, said Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
CBS LA

Irvine police arrest man for allegedly assaulting woman in storage unit elevator

Authorities arrested a man wanted for sexual battery and physical assault in late June, after he assaulted a woman inside of an elevator at a storage unit in Irvine. The initial incident occurred on June 25 at Extra Storage, located at 17 Shield, when a woman was waiting for an elevator. As the doors opened, two men exited, one of whom looked at the woman and followed her back into the elevator.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Mental Health#Police#Mourning#Blue Line Dogs La
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified. He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

1 injured in shooting involving LAPD in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Calif. - A shooting involving Los Angeles police in Wilmington Tuesday was under investigation. Officers were sent to the 600 block of West Anaheim Street about 9:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No officers were hurt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Newport Beach police search for robbery suspect

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Police in Newport Beach are searching for a robbery suspect they say broke into a Corona del Mar home over the weekend. Officers responded to the scene of a robbery in the 1400 block of Santanella Terrace Friday night. Police say the robbery happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry customer attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - An angry customer attacks a street food vendor and the brazen violence was all caught on camera. The woman is seen tossing the food at South Tacos to the ground, flipping the trays of food. Then she takes her anger out on a female employee, apparently assaulting her. Its unclear what prompted the attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

TikTok being sued by parents of children who died attempting blackout challenge

Eight-year-old Lalani Walton and 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo are two little girls who tragically lost their attempting a social media challenge created on TikTok. Attorney Matthew Bergman, who is representing the families of Walton and Arroyo, is arguing that this was no coincidence. “You wouldn’t put your 16-year-old child in a...
newsantaana.com

The Irvine police arrested a man who allegedly fatally shot his roommate

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 39-year-old David Bohr for a homicide that occurred at a residence on Leda. On July 4, 2022 at about 2:19 a.m., IPD received a text to 9-1-1 requesting the police respond to the residence after Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates. He said he heard Bohr and another roommate arguing and then heard gunshots. The reporting party continued to text with dispatch and provide updates while locked in his bedroom. He said there were a total of four males that lived at the residence.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly kills roommate in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 39-year-old Irvine man was arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate to death Monday, but not before pointing a gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and a SWAT team, authorities said. Police received a 911 text at about 2:20 a.m. Monday requesting...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Fireworks explosion seriously injures man in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. - A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an illegal fireworks explosion in Azusa on the 4th of July, according to police. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Glenlyn Drive. Police said the man was reportedly lighting illegal fireworks when...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Irvine man in custody after allegedly shooting, killing roommate

On Monday, a 39-year-old man from Irvine was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing one of his roommates and then pointing the gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and SWAT. Authorities received a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. The caller asked police to come to a home on Leda after David Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. According to Davies, the so far unidentified 911 caller, who was locked in his bedroom, continued to text with police dispatch and provide updates. "He said he heard Bohr...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy