Therapy dogs play a role in police officer mental health

On Monday, a 39-year-old man from Irvine was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing one of his roommates and then pointing the gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and SWAT. Authorities received a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. The caller asked police to come to a home on Leda after David Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. According to Davies, the so far unidentified 911 caller, who was locked in his bedroom, continued to text with police dispatch and provide updates. "He said he heard Bohr...

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO