Kentucky State

Amanda Smart: An innovative solution to Kentucky’s cancer crisis is gaining momentum

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
It’s not news anymore to report that Kentucky has more cancer deaths than any other state in the nation. Our state has been at or near the top of this terrible list for so long now that it’s just regarded as a depressing state of being. According to the American Cancer...

Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
Ticks active in Kentucky year round, but now is prime time

Public-health officials say ticks are emerging earlier and staying active longer because of changes in climate and land use, resulting in a rising risk of infection carried by the parasites. "There are more tick-borne disease cases every year," Dr. John Aucott, director of the Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New Democrat survey shows Kentuckians oppose an ‘extreme’ ban on abortions; Beshear remains popular

The Democratic Governors Association announced this week that Kentuckians in a recent public opinion survey overwhelmingly oppose a complete ban on abortion access. The survey found that 62% of Kentuckians oppose an extreme ban that even denies abortion access in cases of rape or incest, while a mere 14% support making abortion illegal in all cases.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kyians interested in becoming optometrists invited to apply for KHEAA optometry scholarships

Kentuckians interested in becoming optometrists may apply starting July 1 for the state’s Optometry Scholarship program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “This scholarship will help future optometrists fulfill their dreams of being able to help those in need,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By making these...
Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kim Banta: Celebrating our independence and working for a better tomorrow

As we look back on the 246th anniversary of our country’s independence, we must understand how unique and truly wonderful our country is. When it comes to defining what makes the United States of America so great, one may look to the diverse cultures from coast to coast or even our entrepreneurial spirit. While these do make the United States truly great, our living and breathing Constitution, our global leadership, and our fellow Americans make the United States of America the best country on Earth.
Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

