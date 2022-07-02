ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Horizon Community Funds announces symposium, nonprofit awards; awards nominations open

 3 days ago
Horizon Community Funds, in partnership with several other Northern Kentucky organizations, is calling for nominations for the nonprofit awards to be given at the 2022 NKY Philanthropy Symposium. The Symposium will be held September 27. The 2022 NKY Philanthropy Symposium will bring a series of topics to the table...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber announces 51 members of Leadership Northern Kentucky class for 10-month program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 44th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky which includes 51 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. A 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders, Leadership NKY utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kyians interested in becoming optometrists invited to apply for KHEAA optometry scholarships

Kentuckians interested in becoming optometrists may apply starting July 1 for the state’s Optometry Scholarship program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “This scholarship will help future optometrists fulfill their dreams of being able to help those in need,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By making these...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Protective Life Corporation earns workplace culture certification from Great Place to Work

Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., has achieved a workplace culture certification by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

SmartAsset’s 8th annual study on best-value colleges puts Northern Kentucky University tops again in KY

SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment — and Northern Kentucky University tops the list again. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset measured the following categories: scholarships and grants, starting salary, tuition, living costs...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KHEAA advises high school grads to check KEES accounts for accuracy — and pursue college aid

Kentucky high school students and Class of 2022 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) accounts for accuracy. “Now that Kentucky high schools have reported grade point averages for the 2021–2022 academic year, students and recent graduates should check their KEES accounts to ensure their GPAs are correct,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That will make sure they receive all the scholarship funds they’re entitled to when they go to college.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ludlow Schools superintendent Mike Borchers appointed to Local Superintendents Advisory Council

Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent Michael Borchers has been appointed at-large member of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council (LSAC). Borchers will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Dr. Timothy Bobrowski, superintendent of the Owsley County School District. Borchers has served as the Ludlow Independent Schools superintendent for over...
LUDLOW, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Four NKY principals among 44 from across state chosen for KY Chamber Leadership Institute

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced 44 principals from across the Commonwealth who will participate in the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023. This executive-level leadership training course, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is offered to Kentucky school principals through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KYTC District 6 road report: Projects underway in NKY this week; welcome back to reality after holiday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on projects underway for highways in the region this week — and advises motorists to be aware of closings and delays. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Gallatin, Owen and Pendleton Counties. Various routes are scheduled for re-striping. They will move to other counties as work progresses. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Inside Indiana Business

USDA issued $33.5M in relief funds to Indiana ag producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Indiana farmers have received $33.5 million as part of its $4 billion Emergency Relief Program to help recoup crop losses over the past two years. The agency says the funding represents nearly 67% of the more than $6 billion to be paid through this phase of the program.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Announce Statewide Driver Testing Services Now Available

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 5, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that all KSP Driver Testing Regional Branches have been established within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices and are ready to serve Kentuckians who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. Residents will now have the option to make driver testing appointments at any regional office throughout the commonwealth, regardless of their county of residence.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Redwood receives grant from Kentucky Colonels; plans to update clock system at Ft. Mitchell facility

Redwood announced Monday the it has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,785. The Northern Kentucky-based nonprofit, that provides educational, therapeutic, vocational and other services to children and adults with disabilities, plans to use the funds to purchase and install a new clock system for Redwood’s 86,000-square-foot facility in Fort Mitchell.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
