Sarasota County, FL

Media Smears GOP School Board Candidates

By John Mercer
srqmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Several Democrat-prompted media reports have tried desperately to link the Republican Party of Sarasota County with the Proud Boys. It’s understandable. Their candidates for Sarasota County School Board are tarred with the deeply unpopular controversies of critical race theory, hyper sexualized school curriculum and increasing efforts to enforce a trans indoctrination...

www.srqmagazine.com

thegabber.com

What You Need To Know About August Pinellas Elections

A number of key county-wide races are on the ballot in the coming months as voters are only a few weeks away from going to the polls for the 2022 primary election. The voter registration deadline is July 25 for the primary, scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting locations will be accessible Aug. 13-21, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 13.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Is Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass being investigated?

srqmagazine.com

Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship Announced

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has announced two Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship recipients. The $2,000 one-time scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors planning to attend a four-year or two-year college, university, or technical school in Florida. The scholarship recipients are Abigail Koester and Diana “Nicole” Valero. Abigail Koester graduated from Sarasota Military Academy this spring and in the fall plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Florida. Her long-term goal is to work in urban planning and development to help underprivileged communities. Diana “Nicole” Valero, a graduate of Sarasota High School, will begin at the University of South Florida in the fall, where she plans to study biology with the intention of going to medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist in a children’s hospital. Of the two recipients, Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation, said, “These two young women are tremendous students and individuals. They are deserving of the financial assistance these scholarships will provide—and the votes of confidence they reflect.” The Education Foundation partnered with Suncoast Credit Union Foundation in 2019 to create these scholarships. Said Cindy Helton, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, “We believe the best way we can build better communities is by investing in education and health-related initiatives for children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hundreds march in downtown St. Petersburg for abortion rights

Several hundred people took to the streets in downtown St. Petersburg on the 4th of July, rallying in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling which struck down a federal right to abortion and put the matter to the states to decide. What You Need To Know.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 4, 2022

"This is something I've worked on the last four years, and it originated in Sarasota when the local commission passed a law and was sued by the ACLU. I've on it for so long. Just to have it implemented today is a big deal." -2022 35 Under 35 Nominations will...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Makes Money Available for Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement for Special Needs Households

Low- and very low-income Special Needs homeowners in Manatee County can now apply for financial help through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance from the Manatee County Community and Veterans Services Department. Special Needs households are defined as having a member of the household with developmental disabilities as defined in the Florida Statutes. The program emphasis is on home modifications, including technological enhancements and devices, which will allow homeowners to remain independent in their own homes and maintain their homeownership.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hundreds of pro-choice activists marched in downtown Tampa Saturday

For the second weekend in a row, abortion rights activists took to the streets in Tampa Bay in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which constitutionally protected abortions within the first trimester. On Saturday in downtown Tampa, as rain closed in,...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Later this summer, Sarasota County residents expected to be able to apply for concealed carry permits at Mid-County Tax Collector’s Office

Tax Collector Ford-Coates provides update as part of her 2023 fiscal year budget presentation to County Commission. A couple of times in recent months, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler has bemoaned the fact that the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office had won state approval to enable residents to sign up for concealed carry permits; yet, the service still was not being offered.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

RE/MAX Alliance Group Associated in Sarasota Named Among America's Best

RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Right to publish: Withheld identity of deputy involved in fatal shooting revealed

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman doesn’t want the public to know the identity of two deputies involved in the shooting of 65-year-old Jeremiah Evans and has gone to great lengths to keep their names, which are public information under Florida’s Public Records Act, a secret. Evans was shot...
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Sarasota law firm finds new downtown HQ, leaving offices it's been at for nearly 45 years

One of Sarasota’s oldest and most prestigious law firms, Williams Parker Attorneys, is moving out of its longtime home but, in a way, it’s going back to where it began. The firm has signed a lease for a 35,024-square-foot space at the Plaza at Five Points in Sarasota. The firm will take up the entire eight floor of the downtown building, at 50 Central Ave. The move is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
SARASOTA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

A grave situation: Part 8

TARPON SPRINGS — Despite periods of neglect and poor maintenance, Rose Cemetery in Tarpon Springs remains better preserved and more intact than most other historically Black cemeteries in Pinellas County. This burial ground occupies more than 4.6 acres east of the city-owned Cycadia Cemetery. Established in 1916 as Rose...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

BOBBY JONES CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

We are seeing lots of action now at Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota (in this above photo). Crews are working on creating new ponds and the partial shaping of hole #15. Former patrons are salivating over the prospect of playing the renovated course before the end of 2022. Construction crews are working six days a week in hopes of making the December opening date..
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE

