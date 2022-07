July 4th 2007, the day an instant fan favourite was born. 15 years ago today Fernando Torres joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid for around £26.5 million. The signing came following Liverpool UEFA Champions League final defeat to AC Milan. A statement of intent from Manager Rafael Benitez, this was Liverpool breaking their all time record signing figure, passing the £14 million the reds paid French side Auxerre for forward Djibril Cisse.

