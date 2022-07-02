ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester's Rastelli enjoying less hectic summer

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Buy Now Manchester coach Rob Rastelli, right, watches as first baseman (34) Zorah Widofsky lunges after a foul ball but comes up empty during the U12 softball little league game with South Windsor, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in South Windsor. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

It wouldn’t be summer for Rob Rastelli if coaching his son’s baseball team didn’t interfere with his vacation.

But a year after guiding the Manchester Little League U-12 All-Star team to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, there will be no baseball for him in July and August. He did, however, have his share of enjoyment managing his daughter’s U-12 softball team in June.

“I did have to cancel one vacation, we were supposed to be away this week,” Rastelli said Wednesday following Manchester’s 10-0 loss to South Windsor in the District 8 championship game. “It will be nice to get away and have some quiet down time and not spend it with baseball players for months at a time.”

South Windsor opens play in the Section 4 tournament Thursday against the District 12 champion.

Manchester, which Rastelli noted has not had a U-12 team in recent years, went 1-2 in the three-team District 8 tournament. His daughter, Rachel, is the team’s shortstop and one of seven 11-year-olds that will be eligible to play U-12 next year.

“I’ve been coaching my daughter since she was 7,” Rastelli said. “It’s definitely a little different. You have to sugar-coat things with them sometimes. With the boys we’ve had all-out, drag-out yelling matches.”

Much of the screaming and yelling for his team a year ago came in celebration as Manchester won its first state title and advanced to Williamsport by finishing second in the New England Regional in Bristol. Losses to Honolulu (Hawaii) and Toms River East (New Jersey) ended what seemed like an endless summer.

Rastelli’s son, Alex, was on the team.

“I think about it a lot,” Rastelli said. “It comes up because I have all the photos that pop up through the season. I get reminders, on this day a year ago we were playing a district game in Somers or whatever it was. Honestly, until I put on this hat for softball I hadn’t taken off the World Series hat. I wear it around town a lot. It’s still present in my mind and they are fond memories I’ll keep for quite awhile.”

With a nucleus of the U-11 team that Rastelli managed to the District 8 championship in 2020, Manchester went 3-0 in pool play and defeated Ellington to reach the District 8 U-12 final against Suffield. Manchester took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the sixth but Suffield scored a run and had the tying and winning runs in scoring position before Arlen Peyman got two strikeouts to preserve the win.

Manchester rebounded from a loss in its Section 4 opener to advance to the state final four where it won its three games by a combined 17-3, including a 10-0 victory over Wilton in the final. Wins over Essex Town (Vermont) and Peabody West (Massachusetts) secured Manchester’s berth in the World Series though it lost the regional final to North Manchester-Hooksett (New Hampshire).

Skill had everything to do with Manchester’s success but good fortune didn’t hurt. Suffield was a hit away from ending the postseason run shortly after it began. Also, because of the pandemic, international teams did not go to Williamsport. Two teams from each of the eight United States regionals, instead of only the champion, made up the 16-team World Series field.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with guys who have brought up that it was a COVID year and we were lucky to get there because it was a COVID year,” Rastelli said. “There were a lot of luck things that happened to us. Against Suffield they had the winning run at second base but I felt confident because we had Arlen Peyman on the mound. It was the same thing against Jewett City when we lost in the sectional and then beat them in the final. We got the runs that put us ahead when the game was called due to darkness.

“But it being a COVID year? If it had been a normal year in the regional we would have had to play the ‘if’ game and I don’t think they’d have beaten us twice in a row. We had not lost two in a row at that point. We had pitching left and I don’t think they did.”

All the players from the World Series team were 12-year-olds so their Little League days are over. Rastelli said they are all playing with different AAU and travel programs. But after what they did last summer they’ll be together forever.

“We’ve done a couple of things,” Rastelli said. “When we did our tryouts for Little League in the spring they came back and were helping us out. I’ll see them pop up on social media occasionally. They ran the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving. They’ll show up at a Yard Goats game. And they’re still playing.

“I’m just happy that they are. I heard from some of the parents that they asked their kids if they wanted more baseball and they said they were done. I’m so happy to hear that the ones who were thinking of giving it up are playing again and looking for more.”

Comments / 0

 

