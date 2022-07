Even though there was a point when Blue Bloods’ showrunner thought the CBS drama would possibly come to an end with Season 11, fans are now gearing up for Season 13 to settle into familiar territory within the network’s Friday night time slot. And while Donnie Wahlberg is currently causing some high-pitched screams around the country while on tour with New Kids on the Block, work is definitely being done behind the scenes to set up the Regan family’s return to primetime. To that end, one of the show’s writers dropped a few details about the upcoming season premiere, and revealed a recurring fave will be back to kick things off.

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO