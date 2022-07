Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO