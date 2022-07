TORONTO -- The Blue Jays took a crash course in the 2022 American League East race this week in Toronto, cramming eight games and some lessons learned into seven days. Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Rays at Rogers Centre was an extension of Saturday’s uninspiring doubleheader, with pitching woes sinking the Blue Jays again. Those three losses came after Toronto took four of the first five games this week, though, including a series win over the Red Sox.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO