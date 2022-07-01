ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Previewing 6 Jags who have something to prove in 2022

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field again later this month for training camp, and when they do, there will be a lot of competitions going on as the team will eventually go from 90 players to 53. Luckily for the Jags, they will have one extra preseason game for their bubble players to prove themselves, thanks to participating in the Hall of Fame game in Canton against Las Vegas.

Even when the Jags announce their final 53-man roster, there will be players on it who need to improve their play in 2022 after not quite meeting expectations last season, or even before that. In Episode 15 of the “Touchdown Jaguars!” Podcast, Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and I previewed six of these players, all of whom were either high draft picks or notable free-agent investments.

We also covered the recent news surrounding the Jags’ facility construction beforehand, as the Jags named a sponsor for their facility and struck some new permit deals with the Jacksonville City Council.

To listen to the full episode, hit play below:

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

