An issue may come to a head as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 9:13 AM. Big emotions could surface, but some over-the-top fun can be had, too! A confrontation may arise, but there’s also room for compromise. It’s an exciting time for growth in partnerships. The moon squares off with the sun in Cancer at 10:14 AM, which could find us eager to take action on feelings that have been brewing.

