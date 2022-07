I wasn’t expecting to find this beautiful heart. It caught my eyes shining in the glare of the sun like it was meant for me from heaven above. This has touched my heart as tho this was delivered in the memory of my mom, my father, and my recent loss of my 5 year old pug. This has been a tough time and being Fourth of July, this has connected me to those I’ve lost and miss dearly as their hearts will always be with me 💕

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO