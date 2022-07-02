ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

I Live in the South, and This Is the Item I Always Get Complimented On

By Allyson Payer
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being a fashion editor in a non-fashion city (Raleigh, North Carolina, to be exact) is an interesting thing that gives me somewhat of a unique perspective. I know that most people don't care about the niche brands and trends I sometimes wear, but that's fine with me. That said, there is...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Flavor of The Week: Mediterranean Deli

Established in 1991, Mediterranean Deli offers diverse food options from the Middle East and the Mediterranean. From humble beginnings, it has grown to become a popular destination for the Chapel Hill community, especially for those looking for authentic, yet healthy, Mediterranean cuisine. Jamil Kadoura, the founder and owner of Mediterranean...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

What are the best dessert shops in Raleigh?

Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is here, and we bet you're starting to crave the sweet, ice-cold escape that only your favorite ice cream shop can provide! What flavor will drip down your fingers as the weather grows hotter here in Raleigh?. If it's been a while since you've tried...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
cbs17

How to prepare your pets for noise anxiety this July 4 weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many Fourth of July celebrations are set to start Friday night, ahead of the holiday weekend. But as pet owners know, those loud noises can be frightening for their four-legged friends. Studies show about 40 percent of dogs have noise anxiety. That means things like...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Handbags#Fashion Editor#Triomphe Canvas
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings for Backyard Barbecue Pit and Crab Du Jour

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings for Backyard Barbecue Pit and Crab Du Jour. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Backyard...
DURHAM, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Wegmans Eliminates Plastic Bags in North Carolina Stores Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, July 1, Wegmans will be removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its six remaining Virginia stores and all four North Carolina stores, including the Chapel Hill location. The company previously announced in April its intention to eliminate single-use plastic bags by the end of 2022, with the company...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
duke.edu

Five Free Concerts on Tap for Music in the Gardens

Gather your lawn chairs, picnics, and blankets and head to Sarah P. Gardens this summer for the free Music in the Gardens concert series. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the five-concert series kicks off on July 6 with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, a “Y’allternative” band from Chapel Hill with gravely vocals and personable songwriting. The series concludes August 4 with two locals acts: Raleigh-based singer-songwriter Kate Rhudy and Weston Estate, an alt-pop band from Cary drawing from a range of influences, including Frank Ocean and Indian music that many of the band members grew up with.
DURHAM, NC
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy