PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on the north side of Pueblo early Tuesday. Officers were on their way to a reported disturbance on Bonnymede Road at 3:50 a.m. when 911 calls starting coming in reporting gunshots. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot at least once and rushed him to the hospital. He died a short time later.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO