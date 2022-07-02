ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meggett, SC

Meeting Notices - public hearing July 19

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF MEGGETT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Meggett Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, July 19, 2022...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

BCSD board approves budget with pay increases

In a statement released on June 29, the Berkeley County School District announced that the board has passed a budget that supports growth, student opportunity and employee retention and recruitment. The plan was approved at the June 28, 2022 Berkeley County Board of Education meeting. The goals of the budget,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County jail to offer pilot program for mentally ill

In what some consider to be a transformative measure for local detention centers, on June 27, the Berkeley County Council voted to allow a state grant to offer healthcare for inmates who are repeatedly arrested because they lack something a jail cell can't offer — proper treatment. The initiative...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - K & M MARKET LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that K & M MARKET LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of BEER & WINE at 4228 RIVERS AVE. UNIT C, N. CHARLESTON, SC 29405. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than JULY 20, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2010170.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Meggett, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Lowcountry Montessori School

Lowcountry Montessori School is accepting sealed Construction Bids for the construction of new additions to the campus at 749 Broad River Drive in Port Royal, SC. Additions include new high school building, open-air covered gym, and art/maker space building with associated site work. Bids will be received by Ms. Amy Horn until 2pm EST, August 4th, 2022. Bid documents are available via A&E Digital Printing Planroom, aecharleston.com. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at the project site on July 14, 2022 at 2:00pm EST (749 Broad River Drive, Port Royal, SC 29906. Questions in writing to jennifer@liollio.com AD# 2010765.
PORT ROYAL, SC
The Post and Courier

Here's what Charleston July 4th events are still happening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the Charleston area on July 4, causing a snag for some holiday celebrations. After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties, Summerville canceled its fireworks celebration at Gahagan Park due to the weather. The North Charleston fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 7/10 - 7/25, Janyce Belfor

Go Store It - Walnut located at 17 Walnut St. Charleston, SC 29403 will hold an auction on www.storagetreasures.com starting on July 10, 2022 and ending at 3:00pm on July 25, 2022. The following units will be sold: G45, Janyce Belfor, 2 kids scooters, skateboard, plastic tub, bags and a box AD# 2010754.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Politics Local
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, July 4, 2022

BROWN, Timothy A., 70, of Goose Creek died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. WILLIAMS, James W., 77, of Lodge died Saturday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel. Georgetown County. JACKSON, Juanita Ann, 67, of Andrews died Sunday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. Elsewhere. BARRETT, Helen Charlene Barnes, 79,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek revs up for National Night Out

The highly-anticipated "National Night Out" is less than a month away, as members of the Goose Creek Police Department are gearing up for what should be a memorable summer day aimed at strengthening community spirit throughout South Carolina and beyond. "This is our fourth 'National Night Out' event," reports Goose...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Trident, Summerville medical centers add to teaching missions with residencies

A new teaching mission at Summerville Medical Center and an expanded program at Trident Medical Center are aiming to produce more doctors for South Carolina. On July 1, Summerville began an Obstetrics/Gynecology medical residency program and Trident started a General Surgery residency program. Both are part of Trident Health in the Charleston area.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Buying a Charleston-area home is becoming less affordable, even as prices slip

With mortgage interest rates having roughly doubled since last summer, reducing the pool of potential homebuyers, it seems inevitable that asking prices will soften. I took a glance at houses for sale in the Charleston region during the last several days, sampling what counts now as the more affordable end of the market for single-family homes — those selling for under $400,000.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner entrepreneur gets grant from Black business coalition

Ernest Gass had grown up around basketball his whole life. He’d been a standout player at Lakewood High School, just outside of Sumter, and gone on to play college hoops at Charleston Southern University. Gass had always wanted to start a small business around something he was passionate about...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

The owner of dog in recent attack cited

The owner of the dog that viciously attacked a neighbor in Moncks Corner has been cited by the county. The recent attack ended when a passer-by killed the animal. The attack happened on June 21. Berkeley County deputies were called to a home on Cornerstone Drive in Moncks Corner regarding an animal attack. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they found the 78-year-old victim in her kitchen laying on her back with numerous lacerations to her neck and chin area and puncture wounds on her extremities.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island man charged with felony DUI after fatal crash

A man was charged with a felony DUI after a fatal crash killed one passenger in his vehicle on Johns Island on July 3. The driver, 23-year-old Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff's deputies responded to the collision around 11 p.m. A Dodge Sedan hit a group of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

