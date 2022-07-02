ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville pet owners prepare for weekend fireworks

14news.com
 4 days ago

www.14news.com

14news.com

Crews to shut down Shawnee Drive in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews will be shutting down Shawnee Drive. That’s from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Sunset Avenue. It’s part of the Bee Slough Flood Gate Project. Crews are working on the area to prevent water backflow into the Ohio River when it’s high.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville opening cooling station this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville will open a cooling center this week as the Tri-State is expected to experience extreme heat. That will be at the CK Newsome Center. Officials say it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone looking for a safe,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Feed Evansville distributing food this Wednesday

In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Feed Evansville will be hosting a community food share Wednesday, July 6th from 4-6 pm. The location of the giveaway will be at the Westside Community Center at 2227 W. Michigan Avenue. Organizers say there will be a parking lot on Virginia Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD welcomes 10 new officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has 10 new officers. They were sworn in at the CK Newsome Center Tuesday morning. City Clerk Laura Windhorst administered the oath. Evansville Police Department Assistant Chief Phil Smith presented the new officers with their badges. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was also present...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A heat advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar during the afternoon and early evening hours. Evansville police say a teen was shot late last night. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Annual Owensboro All-American Fourth of July event underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual All-American Fourth of July event is set to at 5 p.m. on the riverfront with fun and food. Officials say there are four locations to see the show which will start around 9:15 p.m. Those four locations are the Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley area, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

On Alert: Hazardous Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (105-110) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, mostly clear, and muggy as lows drop in the upper 70s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Open Burning Ban issued in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An open burning ban is in effect for the city of Evansville. The Evansville Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday, July 5 that the ban is due to low rainfall and dry conditions. According to a press release, the open burn ban will continue until conditions improve....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A fun activity for the summer months. Newburgh’s Red Barn Farm’s Sunflower Patch is now open for the season. This is the farm’s third year doing the patch since its been in business. Officials say people are welcome to take photos and clip...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agencies in Uniontown responded to an unconscious person in the water. Uniontown Water Rescue posted photos of the rescue on Facebook. They said that finding the person was difficult, but that a barge company was able tot give Henderson dispatch an exact location. The patient was...
UNIONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: $20,000 worth of items stolen on Hirschland Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department responded to a burglary where $20,000 worth of items were stolen from a computer store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 1400 block of Hirschland Road. EPD says the report came in on July 4 between 2:40 a.m. and 2:58 a.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was slowed after officials say someone jumped into the Ohio River Tuesday evening. They say the person jumped from the southbound twin bridge going into Henderson. The bridge is clear now, and according to the Henderson County Sheriff, the person who jumped was rescued alive.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Car hits house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car ran into house in Evansville. It happened in the 4700 block of Kratzville Rd. around 12:45 a.m. Monday. That’s near West Mill Road. Police say the car caused damage to the house, and crews are waiting on building inspector to check it out.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday weekend kicked off in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday continued all around the Tri-State over the weekend, including in Madisonville. Admission was free to the weekend fun at City Park. Food and live music are among the highlights of this 3-day festival. Despite Friday night’s weather canceling the planned concert, Mayor Kevin Cotton […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Protestors attend Rally for Reproductive Rights Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-Abortion Rights activists have protested almost non-stop in the Tri-State after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Around 30 people were in attendance at a rally on Second Street downtown Evansville at the Old Post Office Event Center. Organizers say with Monday being Independence Day,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

