SAN DIEGO -- Mariners wunderkind Julio Rodríguez certainly is playing like an All-Star, both in statistical performance and style points. Rodríguez, 21, was not among the American League outfield finalists for Phase 2 of All-Star voting, which opened on Tuesday. First baseman Ty France is Seattle’s lone finalist. But with his ever-growing star power, Rodríguez is generating plenty of buzz about being added to the AL squad when the backups are named.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO